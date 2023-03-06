Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($36.80) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.