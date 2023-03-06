Desktop Metal’s (DM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

DM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

