Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 5.5 %

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

