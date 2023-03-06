DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.