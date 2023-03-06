Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $360.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $333.44. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $14,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $11,118,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

