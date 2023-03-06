Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

DIN stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.