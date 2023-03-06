Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 26,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $921.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

