Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.21 and last traded at $315.59. Approximately 179,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 786,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.49 and its 200 day moving average is $349.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

