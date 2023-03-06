Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.48 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

