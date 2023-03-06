Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 60,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 117,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,899. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1,319.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $273,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

