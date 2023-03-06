Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,240. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,319.74%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

In related news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

