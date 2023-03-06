Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Trading Down 6.5%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.33 and last traded at $84.63. 110,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 98,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

