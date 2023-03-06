DoubleVerify’s (DV) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

