Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett comprises approximately 4.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,256. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
