Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett comprises approximately 4.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,256. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.