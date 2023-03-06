Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.48) to GBX 598 ($7.22) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 850 ($10.26) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

