Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,665. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

