dYdX Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $383.44 million and $106.63 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dYdX has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

