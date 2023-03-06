e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 830,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

