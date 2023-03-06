E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 180,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 204,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.88.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

