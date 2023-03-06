EAC Price Down 6.6% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $4,308.24 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00397420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00880144 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,281.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

