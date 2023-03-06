EAC Trading Down 5.8% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $4,381.06 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00814058 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,558.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.