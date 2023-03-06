Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) versus Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Head to Head Survey

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.39 $10.70 million $1.43 12.18 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 2.81 $102.31 million $3.96 15.48

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.55% 8.03% 0.69% Triumph Financial 20.33% 9.59% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33 Triumph Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.