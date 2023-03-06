Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BERY opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

