Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $382.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average is $318.65. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

