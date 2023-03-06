Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,103 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Trading Up 0.3 %
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.
