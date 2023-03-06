Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

SYF opened at $36.38 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

