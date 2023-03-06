Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

