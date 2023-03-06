Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $449.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $648.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

