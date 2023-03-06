Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,930 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $131.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

