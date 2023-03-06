Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

