Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

