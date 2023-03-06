Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.