Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $51.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

