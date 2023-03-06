Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $163.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

