ECOMI (OMI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. ECOMI has a market cap of $250.17 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

