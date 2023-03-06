Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.8 %

About Edap Tms

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 37,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $451.33 million, a PE ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 1.27.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

