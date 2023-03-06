Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 9,445 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

