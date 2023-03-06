Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,448 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $71,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 133,207 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Down 0.4 %

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NYSE FMC opened at $128.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

