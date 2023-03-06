Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $496,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 213.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

