Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $653,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

