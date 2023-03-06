Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Featured Articles

