Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $255.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

