Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,583 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Price Performance

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

