Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 932.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

