Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,406,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

