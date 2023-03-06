eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.7 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $6.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
