eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.7 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $6.25 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

