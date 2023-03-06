EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.49. EHang shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 180,017 shares changing hands.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 146,957 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.