EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.49. EHang shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 180,017 shares changing hands.
EHang Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
