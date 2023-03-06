eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $6.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in eHealth by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eHealth by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Price Performance

eHealth Company Profile

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

