Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,690. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

