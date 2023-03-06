Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $16.31 during trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.